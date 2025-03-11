Best performing students in STEAM contest get laptops

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary secretary for higher education MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia and deputy commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon on Tuesday distributed laptops among students of Muzaffargarh who excelled in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) contest held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

The DC congratulated the recipients and said that such contests encourage students towards research, enable them to think and analyze critically and create an urge to do something good for society through innovative ideas.

Ajmal Chandia said that STEAM contests are held every year to trigger a creative push to the thought process of students and hoped that continuity of such events would help Pakistan get a huge talent pool of creative minds with urge to contribute to the country’s development in their respective fields.

He advocated STEAM education as vital for meeting the challenges of the contemporary era.

CEO Education Ms. Mah Jabeen and other officials were present.