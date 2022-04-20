Best possible facilities to be provided to patients: Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to review the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

During the visit, the minister examined facilities at wards and the emergency. The hospital administration briefed the minister on the facilities being availed by the patients.

The minister firmly directed the hospital management to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the patients.

He emphasized that it is our religious and moral duty to serve humanity, and all doctors and paramedical staff should continue to work hard. The current government will work hard for the betterment of our people and the social sector, he added.

He said that the purpose of the visit to the hospital was to assess what basic facilities are available to the people in the hospitals and the challenges the hospital management and patients face.

He said that the government is focusing on the health sector and is committed to further improving the performance of hospitals.

He added no effort will be spared to ensure quality and the provision of the best medical facilities.

The minister assured that he would continue to personally monitor the performance of hospitals.

Later, Abdul Qadir Patel upon arrival at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination was warmly welcomed by the Senior Joint Secretary Admin and other senior officials at the Ministry of Health.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister said that he would ensure that adequate measures are taken for the betterment of the health sector. He added the present government will take all possible steps to improve the health sector.

He said that the government will ensure the betterment of poor people. He instructed all officers to work diligently and passionately.

He said that the current government will pay special attention to the social sector and is committed to making significant improvements in the health sector through practical measures and tireless work.