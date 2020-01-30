UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Best Possible Facilities To Be Provided To Schools, Hospitals Under SESSI: Saeed Ghani

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:19 PM

Best possible facilities to be provided to schools, hospitals under SESSI: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani Thursday said the provincial government wanted to provide the best possible facilities in the schools and hospitals functioning under the Sindh Labour department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani Thursday said the provincial government wanted to provide the best possible facilities in the schools and hospitals functioning under the Sindh Labour department.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the governing board of the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) on Thursday, said a statement.

The Sindh government had always given priority to the legislation that was possibly the best for the welfare of the labourers and workers of the Sindh.

He said that he wanted to make all the institutions being run under SESSI of international standard and asked the members of the governing board of SESSI to play their role and do their utmost in this regard.

Members also confirmed and approved the minutes of the previous meeting of the governing board of SESSI.

Representatives of labor and industrialists' associations also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh All Government Best Labour

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition doing baseless propaganda: Mussarat Jam ..

1 minute ago

Esper Says Pentagon Will Brief Congress Thursday o ..

1 minute ago

Road accident claims life of a minor, 3 get injure ..

1 minute ago

Gunmen kill woman, small girl in Quetta

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.