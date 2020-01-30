Best possible facilities to be provided to schools, hospitals under SESSI: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani Thursday said the provincial government wanted to provide the best possible facilities in the schools and hospitals functioning under the Sindh Labour department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani Thursday said the provincial government wanted to provide the best possible facilities in the schools and hospitals functioning under the Sindh Labour department.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the governing board of the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) on Thursday, said a statement.

The Sindh government had always given priority to the legislation that was possibly the best for the welfare of the labourers and workers of the Sindh.

He said that he wanted to make all the institutions being run under SESSI of international standard and asked the members of the governing board of SESSI to play their role and do their utmost in this regard.

Members also confirmed and approved the minutes of the previous meeting of the governing board of SESSI.

Representatives of labor and industrialists' associations also attended the meeting.