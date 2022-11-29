UrduPoint.com

Best Possible Security Arrangements Finalized For Pak-England Match: CPO

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police have made the best possible security arrangements for the Pak-England practice session and cricket match said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari.

He informed that police had finalized foolproof security arrangements for the cricket match.

He said, 3000 cops had been deployed to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

According to a police spokesman, CPO and SSP Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan were monitoring all the security arrangements.

The CPO during a visit to the cricket stadium and adjoining areas directed the police officers to make the best possible arrangements for the cricket match, he added.

The spokesman said that CPO had also instructed the police officers to utilize all available resources for foolproof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings, and cricket teams during the practice session and Pak-England cricket match.

