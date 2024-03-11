Best Quality Of Fruits & Vegetable To Be Available During Ramazan: DC Khairpur
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad said on Monday that strict monitoring of auction process and demand was being ensured to prevent price hike and to make best quality fruits and vegetable available for masses during the holy month
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad said on Monday that strict monitoring of auction process and demand was being ensured to prevent price hike and to make best quality fruits and vegetable available for masses during the holy month.
During his visit to Vegetable and Fruits market, he said that maximum relief will be provided to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan and added that all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.
Deputy Commissioner warned traders of stern action under zero tolerance policy on overcharging, artificial shortage of commodities and hoarding.
