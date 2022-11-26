Best recreational facilities being provided in Winter festival: PHA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zeeshan Javed said on Saturday that best recreational facilities were being provided to people in ongoing Winter Festival at Jillani Park.

Talking to the media, he said that different programmes would be organized in the festival for providing the best enjoyment opportunities to people.

It is pertinent to mention here that 'Dastan Goi' was organized today in the festival. A large numberof people attended it. Famous Lok Artist Fazal Jutt performed in the programme.

Lahorites showed keen interest in 'Dastan Goi', folk stories and songs.