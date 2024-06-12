Best Research Work A Must To Solve Farm Sector Problems: UAF VC
Published June 12, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that the best manpower and tangible research work will solve the problems of agriculture sector and farming community.
Presiding over the Academic Council meeting, he said that by bringing modern research and technology to the doorsteps of farmers, profitable agriculture and increment in per acre yield can be ensured.
He said that all possible measures are being taken to fulfill food requirements of the growing population besides ensuring food security.
He said that manpower having command over modern scientific knowledge is need of the hour that will help the industry to develop on modern lines. UAF was making all efforts to sharpen the abilities and talents of the students, he added.
UAF Registrar Tariq Mahmud Gill presented agenda of the meeting.
