Open Menu

Best Schoolteachers Honoured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Best schoolteachers honoured

Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Muhammed Zulqarnain, a special function was organised in honour of the best secondary/elementary schoolteachers, who are teaching in government high schools of Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Muhammed Zulqarnain, a special function was organised in honour of the best secondary/elementary schoolteachers, who are teaching in government high schools of Sialkot district.

The DC awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes of Rs. 10,000 each to top eight teachers of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, Math, English, urdu and Arts subjects based on board exams.

The deputy commissioner said a teacher is the architect of any nation or society; he enlightens people with civilisation, ethics and social values. A teacher is the backbone of a healthy and prosperous society.

He said that teachers have to focus all their attention on promoting education and restore their status in the society.

The DC directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Sialkot Javed Iqbal Babar to nominate teachers with the best performance at higher secondary, elementary and Primary level for appreciation certificates and cash prizes and there should be no delay in this regard.

He said services of teachers were unforgettable and today's ceremony was an acknowledgment of their services.

Teachers who received certificates of appreciation and cash prizes were SSH Chemistry Alia Sarfraz and SSS Physics Sabahat Sajjad of Government Girls Higher Secondary school Model Town, SST Computer Science Muhammed Faisal Nazir of Government High School Daska, SST Math Adeel Javed, SSS English Muhammad Rashid, SST (Arts) Waheed Ashraf and SST Science Mudassar Hussain and EST Urdu Ziaullah Khan of Government High School No. 1 Pasrur.

DEO Secondary Education Malik Ullah Dad, Principal Hajra Sarwat, System Network Administrator Hafiz Zaheer also participated in the event.

Related Topics

Education Rashid Sialkot Daska Pasrur Event All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

4 seconds ago
 Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply ..

Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media

6 seconds ago
 Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: ..

Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG

8 seconds ago
 Global LNG demand to grow beyond 2040

Global LNG demand to grow beyond 2040

7 minutes ago
 Babar Azam remains dominant in ICC ODI rankings

Babar Azam remains dominant in ICC ODI rankings

59 minutes ago
 Minister directs HEC, FDE to accelerate policy for ..

Minister directs HEC, FDE to accelerate policy formulation process

56 minutes ago
KKKUK starts MPhil program

KKKUK starts MPhil program

56 minutes ago
 Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for all ..

Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..

1 hour ago
 36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Ha ..

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hails cabinet decisi ..

1 hour ago
 Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochis ..

Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali

1 hour ago
 Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' ..

Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan