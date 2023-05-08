Best security arrangements being made for traders: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that the best arrangements were being made to provide a sense of security to traders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that the best arrangements were being made to provide a sense of security to traders.

Holding a meeting with the trader community here on Monday, the city police officer said that the protection of traders was a top priority and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that meetings were being organized with the trader community to bring more improvement in security arrangements.

The CPO urged traders to avoid torturing criminals which was a clear violation of law. He asked traders to inform the concerned police in case of such an incident.

On this occasion, DSP Gulgasht Division Omer Hayaat Laghari, SHOs and other concerned officers were also present.