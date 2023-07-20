Open Menu

Best Security Being Provided To Chinese Engineers: CPO

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Best security being provided to Chinese engineers: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that best security was being provided to Chinese Engineers and other foreigners working for development of the country.

He stated this while visiting the residencies of Chinese engineers situated in the jurisdiction of Bahauddin Zakariya police station along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir to review security arrangements here on Thursday.

The CPO said that intelligent and brave officials have been deployed on security duty while police patrolling in the areas has also been increased to prevent any untoward incident.

He urged the Chinese engineers to contact him directly in case of any problem or need.

He said that the protection of the people working for the development and progress of the country was our top responsibility and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the Chinese engineers for their services for the development of the country. He said that the district administration was ensuring all possible facilities for the Chinese citizens.

The Chinese engineers praised the district administration and police for ensuring the best arrangements.

Related Topics

Police Police Station China Progress All Best Top

Recent Stories

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

40 minutes ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

45 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

53 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

2 hours ago
Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan