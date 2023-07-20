Best security being provided to Chinese engineers: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that best security was being provided to Chinese Engineers and other foreigners working for development of the country.

He stated this while visiting the residencies of Chinese engineers situated in the jurisdiction of Bahauddin Zakariya police station along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir to review security arrangements here on Thursday.

The CPO said that intelligent and brave officials have been deployed on security duty while police patrolling in the areas has also been increased to prevent any untoward incident.

He urged the Chinese engineers to contact him directly in case of any problem or need.

He said that the protection of the people working for the development and progress of the country was our top responsibility and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the Chinese engineers for their services for the development of the country. He said that the district administration was ensuring all possible facilities for the Chinese citizens.

The Chinese engineers praised the district administration and police for ensuring the best arrangements.