Best security to be provided to investors in FIEDMC economic zones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has said that the best security would be provided to foreign and local investors in economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

Speaking at a meeting with FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Friday, the commissioner said that divisional administration would extend its all possible support to the FIEDMC for speedy development of Allama Iqbal Industrial City and other projects.

He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been declared as Special Economic Zone. Therefore, no one would be allowed to grab its land and strict action would be taken against the land grabbers if they attempted to illegally occupy even one inch of land in this city.

He said that a police post will also be established in Allama Iqbal Industrial City very soon to provide full protection and security to the investors and industrialists.

Earlier, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that FIEDMC has planned to establish a social security hospital in collaboration with Social Security Department for Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-3 Industrial City. This hospital will have facility of various wards including emergency, trauma center, cardiac, liver, orthopedic, etc.

He said that a branch of divisional public school will also be established in economic zones of the FIEDMC in addition to setting up sector office of traffic police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi, Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Rana Yousuf, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Tariq Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Jhumra Haidar Ali and others were also present in the meeting.