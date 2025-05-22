Open Menu

Best Services Stressed Under The Awami Agenda Program

May 22, 2025

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanvir Khan has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to ensure provision of best services to citizens under the provincial government’s Awami Agenda initiative.

He expressed these views during his visit to Tehsil Municipal Office in Tank.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar, he reviewed the department’s performance and issued clear directives to the staff present.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to citizens without delay and added that negligence in official duties would not be tolerated.

The DC also instructed for making more efforts to provide a healthy environment to citizens by ensuring cleanliness in the city.

During the visit, public issues were also discussed, and relevant officials were directed to address citizens' complaints promptly to ensure the delivery of basic public services.

