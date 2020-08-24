Best standard of cleanliness to be maintained during Muharram: Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has made special cleanliness arrangements in the district for Muharram.

Measures have been taken to ensure cleanliness around all imambargahs and procession routes on Monday.

SMC conducted special mechanical sweeping and washing of imambargahs, cleaning of procession routes and their surrounding areas.

All containers of imambargahs and procession routes were emptied in time.

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh said best standard of cleanliness would be maintained during Muharram and complaints would be resolved on priority.