Best treatment facilities available at LUH: MS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent Liaquat University hospital Dr Shahid islam Junejo Thursday said patients were being provided best treatment facilities at civil hospital Hyderabad and performance of doctors and para medical staff was improving day by day.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized by Para Medical Staff Association in honour of the staff nurses over upgradation of their posts from BPS - 16 to BPS - 17.

The Civil Hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro were among the big hospitals of Sindh due to special attention of the provincial government and especially the health minister, Dr Shahid Islam said and added that modern machinery, pathology, radiology, CT scan, MR facilities were available for patients visiting there.

He urged the paramedical and nursing staff to serve the patients visiting the hospital in best way.