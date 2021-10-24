Best treatment facilities being provided to patients at LUH: MS

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :In order to provide best treatment facilities to the patients, Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) is being equipped with state of the art machinery and international medical standards are being adopted to achieve the objectives.

This was stated by LUH Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Siddique Pahore and Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi while addressing the inaugural ceremony for the extension of Radiology department and installation of modern X- Ray, Ultra sound and other machines at the out patient department (OPD) of the hospital.

The MS said LU hospital was providing treatment facilities to thousands of patients belonging to Hyderabad and 15 other districts of the province while people from Balochistan were also visiting the hospital to the medical facilities.

He said the Sindh government and health department had allocated sufficient budget for both LU hospitals and state of the art medical equipment was available for the treatment of the poor and deserving people.

The patients are being given free of cost medicines and other facilities at both hospitals, Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi said.

The Additional MS (OPD) Dr Mujeeb Kalwar, AMS Paramedical Dr Shoukat Lakho, Director Training Mehmood Khan and others also attended the ceremony.