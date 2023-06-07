UrduPoint.com

Best Treatment, Other Facilities To Patients, Top Priority Of LUH Management: MS

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Best treatment, other facilities to patients, top priority of LUH management: MS

The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University hospital Dr Shahid Islam Junejo said providing treatment facilities and care to patients visiting the hospital was top priority of the management and no negligence and carelessness will be tolerated in this regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University hospital Dr Shahid islam Junejo said providing treatment facilities and care to patients visiting the hospital was top priority of the management and no negligence and carelessness will be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while interacting with the patients admitted there during his visit to various wards and operation theaters of Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo said that apart from medicines, pathology tests, radiology tests, angiography, angioplasty, endoscopy and other facilities are being provided to the patients free of charge.

The verification process continues in the hospital to check the hundred percent attendance of the employees and if staff members do not realize their responsibility, they are being punished, MS said.

He said that provincial health minister Dr. Azra Fzal Pechuho and other senior officers want to send back the patients who come to the hospital after complete recovery.

AMS General Dr. Shaukat Ali Lakho, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, RMO General Incharge Biometric Verification Dr. Salim Akhtar Bhatti, RMO OTS Dr. Ali Gohar Qaimkhani were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Hyderabad From Top

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AE ..

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AED594 bn by end of March

8 minutes ago
 US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on Interna ..

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representat ..

13 minutes ago
 Real Estate Consultant Association discusses propo ..

Real Estate Consultant Association discusses proposed taxes with state minister

10 minutes ago
 Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

10 minutes ago
 FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media ..

FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media Accounts, Journalists - Twitte ..

10 minutes ago
 African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, ..

African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, Putin on June 17 - Foundation

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.