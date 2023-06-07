Best treatment, other facilities to patients, top priority of LUH management: MS

The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University hospital Dr Shahid Islam Junejo said providing treatment facilities and care to patients visiting the hospital was top priority of the management and no negligence and carelessness will be tolerated in this regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University hospital Dr Shahid islam Junejo said providing treatment facilities and care to patients visiting the hospital was top priority of the management and no negligence and carelessness will be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while interacting with the patients admitted there during his visit to various wards and operation theaters of Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo said that apart from medicines, pathology tests, radiology tests, angiography, angioplasty, endoscopy and other facilities are being provided to the patients free of charge.

The verification process continues in the hospital to check the hundred percent attendance of the employees and if staff members do not realize their responsibility, they are being punished, MS said.

He said that provincial health minister Dr. Azra Fzal Pechuho and other senior officers want to send back the patients who come to the hospital after complete recovery.

AMS General Dr. Shaukat Ali Lakho, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, RMO General Incharge Biometric Verification Dr. Salim Akhtar Bhatti, RMO OTS Dr. Ali Gohar Qaimkhani were also present on this occasion.