Best Treatment To Corona Patients: Dr Ejaz Akhtar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

Best treatment to corona patients: Dr Ejaz Akhtar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Best treatment facilities were being provided to patients of corona virus at General Hospital, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, said Dr Ejaz Akhtar its Medical Superintendent.

Talking to APP here, he said that General Hospital has totally been reserved for corona patients." In first stage, we keep the corona suspects in Quarantine Room where he/she is provided treatment and samples are obtained for lab test".

If the test report is negative, the suspected patient is allowed to go home but advised to remain isolated at home. If tested positive the patient is shifted to Isolation Ward at second stage."Best treatment facilities along with ample stocks of medicines are available in isolation ward", he added.

Ejaz said that if corona patient doesnot recover and if the situation becomes critical, then the corona patient is referred to Allied Hospital or District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad where High Dependency Units have been established for corona patients.

He said that six-bed High Dependency Unit was operational in Allied Hospital, whereas two-bed HD Unit was functional in DHQ Hospital.

He said that we had also forwarded a demand of Ventilators for General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and we are hopeful that these ventilators will start working in General Hospital within next couple of days. After installation of ventilators in General Hospital GMA, we will be able to treat corona patients here also in third stage, he added.

Dr Ejaz further said that more than 4000 patients were treated in OPD of General Hospital daily but after reserving it for corona patients, we are deferring cases of other patients for 2-3 months, but the case of serious nature we are referring to Allied Hospital and DHQ Hospital.

