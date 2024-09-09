Best tribute to Holy Prophet (PBUH) is to follow his teaching: Envoy

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Acting High Commissioner to Canada Shah Faisal Kakar has emphasized that the truest form of respect and love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was not merely through ceremonies or expressions of devotion but through the daily actions.

The acting high commissioner, addressing the Eid Milad ul Nabi ceremony held by Salam Pakistan Canada in the SNMC mosque, here, urged the attendees to act upon the teachings of the Prophet, highlighting qualities such as compassion, justice, and humility.

“Today, as we celebrate this significant occasion, it is essential to reflect on how we can best honor the memory of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The teachings of the Prophet are a timeless guide, and our best tribute to him is to embody these values in our everyday lives. By doing so, we not only uphold his legacy but also contribute positively to our communities and foster a spirit of unity and understanding,” Kakar stated.

The event, held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), attracted a diverse audience keen to reflect on the enduring legacy of the Prophet.

The event brought together members of the Pakistani community and religious leaders to shed light on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).