Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Best way to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi is to follow Quran & Sunnah: KP’s chief cleric

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi on Wednesday said the best way to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi is to strictly adhere to the teachings of Holy Quran and follow the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

“This is the way to attain success in this world and hereafter,” the KP’s chief cleric said in a statement.

Maulana Tayyab said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) demonstrated the message of peace, love, brotherhood, forgiveness and tolerance for the entire humanity.

“The Prophet (PBUH) encouraged all Muslims to treat people with respect and dignity regardless of colour, religion, faith, gender or tribe,” he said.

Also, he said, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasized upon justice, equality of all human beings, equal socio–economic rights for women and declared racial supremacy unacceptable.

He urged the followers of islam to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi with a spirit to implement the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their lives.

