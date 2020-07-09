(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The prayers and best wishes continue pouring in from home and abroad for early recovery of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

In the latest, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, cabinet members and parliamentarians from both the ruling as well as the opposition parties conveyed their well wishes for the Foreign Minister Qureshi who, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, was "recovering fast." Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, PML-N Central Information Secretary Maryam Aurangzeb, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood, former MNA Syed Kazim Ali Shah and former security advisor General (retd) Mahmood Durrani telephoned the foreign minister, inquired after him and prayed for his early recovery.

The foreign minister thanked the Malaysian counterpart and all others for conveying their well wishes for his good health.

In a tweet, the Foreign Office spokesperson also thanked Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod for his best wishes and prayers for early recovery of the foreign minister.

"Pakistan and Denmark enjoy excellent bilateral ties and we are committed to further enhance bilateral cooperation," she remarked.