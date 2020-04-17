UrduPoint.com
Best Wishes, Prayers For Pakistanis Abroad Fallen Victim To COVID-19: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday wished best of health to the Pakistanis living and working abroad who had contracted COVID-19.

"My prayers also for early recovery of those still battling COVID19. You are all in our prayers," the prime minister wrote in a tweet addressed to the overseas Pakistanis.

Imran Khan said, "We can never forget all of you far away from Pakistan who continue to do us proud and are our greatest asset, playing a critical role in Pakistan's development through remittances and charity work." The prime minister expressed grief over reports of death of Pakistanis abroad due to COVID-19, including those serving as front line in the global war against the pandemic.

" My condolences and prayers go to their families," the prime minister wrote.

