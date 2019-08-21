Betel nuts seized, nine suspects arrested in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The South zone- Karachi Police have arrested an absconder among nine suspects and recovered 200 kgs of betel nuts and 500 grams marijuana from them in different action during the last 24 hours.

The police have also recovered two pistols, five rounds and 80 packets of gukta (chewing tobacco) from the suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIG South zone on Wednesday.