Betel nuts smugglers, kites sellers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :As many as four accused were arrested for smuggling betel nuts and selling kites in separate actions by two different police stations in the megalopolis.

According to police, the Mouchko police station team apprehended two accused Bilal s/o Muhammad Nazeer and Zahid s/o Kala Khan and recovered 3690kg of betel nuts in 123 bags from their possession.

The approximate value of seized betel nuts is Rs. 5million.

The betel nuts were being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi in a truck which has also been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the Preedy PS team arrested two kites sellers namely Asad and Umar from Rainbow Centre.

The police recovered 5000 kites and other equipment from their possession.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.