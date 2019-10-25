UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bettani Jirga Demands Early Arrest Of Killers Of 15 Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:44 PM

Bettani jirga demands early arrest of killers of 15 persons

The jirga of Bettani tribe Friday demanded early arrest of Proclaimed Offender Inam Marwat and five other of his group for killing of 15 innocent persons, otherwise they warned staging protest against administration

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The jirga of Bettani tribe Friday demanded early arrest of Proclaimed Offender Inam Marwat and five other of his group for killing of 15 innocent persons, otherwise they warned staging protest against administration.

The jirga held here at Town Hall which was attended by former MPA Ghulam Qadir Bettani, former Tehsil Nazim Haibat Khan Bettani, Malik Turkistan Bettani and others.

Addressing the participant of jirga the elders said that they had end boycott after given surety by Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir and District Police Officer Muhammad Arif that the killers will be arrested till November 5 and the house of Inam Marwat will be destroyed.

The jirga constituted a committee of 30 members to continue dialogue with district administration.

It is worth mentioning here that Inam Marwat had opened indiscriminate firing on a passenger man and killed innocent persons on October 17 last to take revenge of his cousins killed by unknown people on same day.

Related Topics

Firing Protest Police Jirga Man Turkistan Same October November

Recent Stories

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

7 minutes ago

Islampura police arrest female gangster

32 minutes ago

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

49 minutes ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

56 minutes ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

1 hour ago

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.