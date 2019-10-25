Bettani jirga demands early arrest of killers of 15 persons

(@FahadShabbir)

The jirga of Bettani tribe Friday demanded early arrest of Proclaimed Offender Inam Marwat and five other of his group for killing of 15 innocent persons, otherwise they warned staging protest against administration

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The jirga of Bettani tribe Friday demanded early arrest of Proclaimed Offender Inam Marwat and five other of his group for killing of 15 innocent persons, otherwise they warned staging protest against administration.

The jirga held here at Town Hall which was attended by former MPA Ghulam Qadir Bettani, former Tehsil Nazim Haibat Khan Bettani, Malik Turkistan Bettani and others.

Addressing the participant of jirga the elders said that they had end boycott after given surety by Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir and District Police Officer Muhammad Arif that the killers will be arrested till November 5 and the house of Inam Marwat will be destroyed.

The jirga constituted a committee of 30 members to continue dialogue with district administration.

It is worth mentioning here that Inam Marwat had opened indiscriminate firing on a passenger man and killed innocent persons on October 17 last to take revenge of his cousins killed by unknown people on same day.