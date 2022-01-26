Bettani tribe submit illegal weapons to FC South

As part of a de-weaponization drive, initiated with the efforts of Frontier Corps (FC), South and Pakistan Armed Forces, the Bettani tribe voluntarily surrendered illegal weapons to the security forces in the larger interest of the country

JANDOLA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) , Jan 26 (APP)::As part of a de-weaponization drive, initiated with the efforts of Frontier Corps (FC), South and Pakistan Armed Forces, the Bettani tribe voluntarily surrendered illegal weapons to the security forces in the larger interest of the country.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at FC Fort, Jandola that was attended by the Sector Commander South, Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayyum Burki, Assistant Commissioner Sub-Division Jandola Noor Sherani, Commanding Officer 245 Wing, DSP Rural Hussain Ghulam Bangash, Malik Pattu Bettani, tribe elders, local journalists and leaders belonging to Bettani tribes.

The weapons were voluntarily handed over to the security forces by the Bettani tribe, the erstwhile Frontier Region, Tank.

The weapons included anti-aircraft guns, rocket launchers, mortars, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The tribe elders said the Bettani people were patriotic and peaceful and have set an example of love for the country today by submitting illegal weapons.

They said "we want peace and education for our coming generations not weapons" adding peace in the area was restored after tireless efforts of the security forces and it was our collective responsibility to maintain it".

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Sector Commander FC South said that people from the Bettani tribe were peace-loving citizens who always stood by the security agencies in the interest of the country and the nation. "Demonstrating patriotism, the tribe has voluntarily submitted illegal weapons to the FC South authorities", he added.

On the occasion, the Sector Commander South awarded Umrah packages to 15 elders of the tribe on behalf of IG FC South for submitting illegal weapons in the national interest. The elders thanked IG FC South and Sector Commander South for Umrah packages.

The participants of the ceremony also chanted slogans "Pakistan Zindabad", "Pakistan Army Zindabad" and FC Zindabad and offered a prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country.