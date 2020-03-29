Better arrangements made for zaireen at quarantine centre: Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar paid visit to Quarantine centre here on Sunday.

Talking to media persons, Dr Akhtar Malik said that circumstances regarding coronavirus were under control.

He said that the government was taking decisions regarding the pandemic brilliantly.

He said that Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had asked parliamentarians to stand with masses during this difficult time.

He said that punjab government was completely looking after the zaireen and better arrangements had made at Quarantine centre.

He paid rich tribute to people working into Quarantine centre.

He urged the masses to follow social distancing to control coronavirus.

Malik Amir Dogar said that whole world facing coronavirus challenge.

He said that Federal and provincial governments had earmarked billions of rupee funds to provide relief to masses.

He said that Rs 40 billion package had given to utility store.

"We should remember the difficulties of daily wagers /labourers due to lockdown," he said He said that Multan Quarantine centre was biggest and better centre and hoped that we would succeed to control the pandemic soon.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that coronavirus affected patients were residing in separate block at Quarantine centre.

Dr Akhtar Malik and Amir Dogar also paid visit to hospital established into the Quarantine centre.

APP /sak