Better Budget In Difficult Economic Conditions: Ameer Haider Khan Hoti

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Better budget in difficult economic conditions: Ameer Haider Khan Hoti

Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Friday said the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has presented a much better budget despite difficult economic situation of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Friday said the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has presented a much better budget despite difficult economic situation of the country.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said presenting budget in such economic crunch was a challenge for the government with the aim to put the economy back on track. In the budget, he said the government has offered much needed relief to the salaried class. The budget has proposed minimizing burden on middle class by increasing taxes on the rich and reducing taxes on the poor and middle class, he expressed.

Responding to a question, he said that Awami National Party (ANP) would not join the Federal cabinet despite invitation.

