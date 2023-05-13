UrduPoint.com

Better Coordination Can Help Achieve Cotton Targets

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 10:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the next fifteen days were very important in terms of cotton cultivation.

Presiding over a review meeting of ongoing activities related to cotton action plan 2023-24 here on Saturday, he advised that all relevant departments should work hand in hand with the farmers to ensure cultivation of cotton on maximum area.

The secretary said that the set target of cotton cultivation could be achieved only with better coordination, adding that every officer of the Agriculture Department was a part of the 'Grow More Cotton' campaign. Agricultural extension workers should provide technical guidance and support to farmers for cotton cultivation, he said.

He warned that if cotton cultivation would not be achieved then action would be taken against the divisional officers concerned. He said that a report based on correct statistics regarding cotton cultivation should be provided, adding that the data would also be checked and those reporting wrongly would be held accountable.

It was told in the meeting that during current year, cotton cultivation target for Multan division was 1.269 million acres out of which nearly 0.740 million areas had been brought under cultivation, which was 58 percent of the total target.

