Better curriculum in Sindh, no need of adopting unified syllabus: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said the curriculum in Sindh was good enough and there was no need for adopting the unified educational curriculum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said the curriculum in Sindh was good enough and there was no need for adopting the unified educational curriculum.

He said every region should have its own curriculum and the Sindh government was striving hard to provide better education to the children.

He was talking to media persons at Sujawal after offering condolence to MPA Muhammad Ali Malkani on his mother's death at Sujawal.

Murad Shah also visited the residence of PPP leader late Sooraj Sajawali and also offered fateha with the bereaved family on his death.

Replying to a question on water shortage, the CM said Water Accord was not being implemented in letter and spirit and the provincial government was pursuing the case to get it's due water share.

Chashma-Jhelum Link and Taunsa-Panjnad are flood canals, Murad Shah said and called for immediate closure of both the canals so that the issue of water shortage in Sindh could be overcome.

Replying to a question, Shah said keeping in view the current Afghanistan's situation, security measures had been adopted during Muharram to avoid any untoward incident.

He termed the incident of Mawach Goth as a cowardly act in which innocent children and women were killed.

He said the government was making every effort to ensure that such incidents would not take place during Ashura and in future, adding that strict security arrangements had been made in this regard.

Provincial Ministers Imtiaz Sheikh, Shabir Bijarani, Mukesh Chawla, Manzoor Wasan, Special Assistant Sadiq Ali Memon, MPA Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, former District Nazim Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah Shirazi and others were also present on the occasion.