UrduPoint.com

Better Curriculum In Sindh, No Need Of Adopting Unified Syllabus: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:54 PM

Better curriculum in Sindh, no need of adopting unified syllabus: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said the curriculum in Sindh was good enough and there was no need for adopting the unified educational curriculum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said the curriculum in Sindh was good enough and there was no need for adopting the unified educational curriculum.

He said every region should have its own curriculum and the Sindh government was striving hard to provide better education to the children.

He was talking to media persons at Sujawal after offering condolence to MPA Muhammad Ali Malkani on his mother's death at Sujawal.

Murad Shah also visited the residence of PPP leader late Sooraj Sajawali and also offered fateha with the bereaved family on his death.

Replying to a question on water shortage, the CM said Water Accord was not being implemented in letter and spirit and the provincial government was pursuing the case to get it's due water share.

Chashma-Jhelum Link and Taunsa-Panjnad are flood canals, Murad Shah said and called for immediate closure of both the canals so that the issue of water shortage in Sindh could be overcome.

Replying to a question, Shah said keeping in view the current Afghanistan's situation, security measures had been adopted during Muharram to avoid any untoward incident.

He termed the incident of Mawach Goth as a cowardly act in which innocent children and women were killed.

He said the government was making every effort to ensure that such incidents would not take place during Ashura and in future, adding that strict security arrangements had been made in this regard.

Provincial Ministers Imtiaz Sheikh, Shabir Bijarani, Mukesh Chawla, Manzoor Wasan, Special Assistant Sadiq Ali Memon, MPA Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, former District Nazim Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah Shirazi and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Afghanistan Shortage Chief Minister Education Flood Water Sujawal Muhammad Ali Women Murad Ali Shah Family Media Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four vi ..

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four victory at Vuelta

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Mostly The Same as 20 Years Ago But With B ..

Taliban Mostly The Same as 20 Years Ago But With Better English - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 Bordeaux's Kalu to resume training after mid-match ..

Bordeaux's Kalu to resume training after mid-match collapse

2 minutes ago
 UNSC Currently Not Discussing Excluding Taliban Fr ..

UNSC Currently Not Discussing Excluding Taliban From Terrorist List - Source

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with No ..

Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with Norway: Foreign Secy

25 minutes ago
 Four in ten will switch retailers if there are del ..

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are delays in online transaction, say ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.