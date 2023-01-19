UrduPoint.com

Better Facilities Of MRI, CT Scan, Mammography To Be Provided In Govt Hospitals :Secretary Health

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023

Better facilities of MRI, CT scan and mammography will be provided in the government teaching hospitals of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Better facilities of MRI, CT scan and mammography will be provided in the government teaching hospitals of the province.

This was said by Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi while chairing a meeting to review measures regarding the supply of MRI, CT scan and mammography machines in public teaching hospitals. The concerned officers gave a detailed briefing to the Secretary in this regard.

The Health Secretary said on the occasion that all the means were being used for the convenience of the patients coming to the government teaching hospitals of the province.

During the meeting, discussion was held regarding outsourcing of MRI, CT scan and mammography facility in the government teaching hospitals. Maintenance of existing machinery in government teaching hospitals of Punjab had also been directed.

"We are trying our best to create facilities for the patients in the government hospitals," the Secretary concluded.

Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Agha Nabeel, Additional Secretary Khalid Parvez, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and Deputy Secretary Dr. Ayesha participated in the meeting.



