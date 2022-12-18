UrduPoint.com

Better Facilities To Be Provided To Hajj Pilgrims, Organizers: Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor has said that better facilities will be provided to the Hajj pilgrims with good arrangements this year.

Addressing the Hajj Conference organised by the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and the Ministry of Religious Affairs at a local hotel here on Saturday, he said that he was going to Saudi Arab in January for arrangements. "I would do my best for pilgrims and Hajj organizers", he said.

The minister said that corruption would not be ignored at any cost in Hajj arrangements. "Saudi people are very close to us, however, I would talk for more facilities," he added.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in his address appealed the federal minister to accept all demands of the organizers.

He also congratulated the ministry of Hajj for organizing the conference.

Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in his address said that political stability in the country would bring good results. He said that political relationships were stable between PPP and PML-N due to the Charter of Democracy signed by Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He also urged the minister to consider the demands of the Hajj organizers.

Senator Rana Mehmood Ul Hassan, renowned columnist Majeeb Ur Rehman Shami,Religious Scholar Muhammad Hussain Akbar and Hajj directors were also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Federal Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor distributed shields among the organizers.

