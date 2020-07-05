Better facilities to mango growers at local fruits & vegetable markets directed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed directed staff concerned to provide all possible facilities to mango growers at Kissan platforms set up into the fruits and vegetables markets at all districts of mango cultivation.

The step will help to avert the mango growers from extortion of middleman and brokers in the local markets.

It was observed attack of larvae on mango fruit during this time and directed the formations to provide guidance to mango growers to save the quality and standard of prepared mango fruit. However, awareness about post harvest diseases to mango growers also directed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed ordered field formations to enhance liaison with mango growers during this important stage so that production of mango and quality could be improved with better nurturing and management.

He directed to impart safety awareness training to mango experts and labourers about mango harvesting, processing, grading, packing and transportation to avert from Coronavirus.

Mr Wasif informed that hurdles faced by exporters were being removed with cooperation of Federal government to expand the volume of mango export and provision of facilities to exporters will help maximum supply of mangoes into the international markets.

Secretary Agriculture directed the scientists of mango research institute and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University for research on mango larvae ('borer) to avert the mango from this disease in next years.

APP /sak1615 hrs