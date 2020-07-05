UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Better Facilities To Mango Growers At Local Fruits & Vegetable Markets Directed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Better facilities to mango growers at local fruits & vegetable markets directed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed directed staff concerned to provide all possible facilities to mango growers at Kissan platforms set up into the fruits and vegetables markets at all districts of mango cultivation.

The step will help to avert the mango growers from extortion of middleman and brokers in the local markets.

It was observed attack of larvae on mango fruit during this time and directed the formations to provide guidance to mango growers to save the quality and standard of prepared mango fruit. However, awareness about post harvest diseases to mango growers also directed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed ordered field formations to enhance liaison with mango growers during this important stage so that production of mango and quality could be improved with better nurturing and management.

He directed to impart safety awareness training to mango experts and labourers about mango harvesting, processing, grading, packing and transportation to avert from Coronavirus.

Mr Wasif informed that hurdles faced by exporters were being removed with cooperation of Federal government to expand the volume of mango export and provision of facilities to exporters will help maximum supply of mangoes into the international markets.

Secretary Agriculture directed the scientists of mango research institute and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University for research on mango larvae ('borer) to avert the mango from this disease in next years.

APP /sak1615 hrs

Related Topics

Attack Nawaz Sharif Punjab Agriculture Mango Sunday Market Post All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues Decree on Tourism and Antiquities ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

4 hours ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

4 hours ago

China launches space-observation satellite

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.