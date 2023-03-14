UrduPoint.com

Better For IK To Face Action With Dignity Than Inciting Workers Against Police: Federal Minister For Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Better for IK to face action with dignity than inciting workers against police: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said it was better for Imran Khan to face the action in a dignified manner than inciting his party workers against the police.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers' interference to the police action against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Senator Rehman said when the police reached the Bail Park (Zaman Park residence dubbed by the minister) to execute the court order, the force of the anarchist movement (PTI) came out.

She strongly condemned interference in legal proceedings and stone pelting on police.

She added that PTI's Tiger Force was deployed to rescue Khan from the police.

Obstructing judicial and legal proceedings was also a crime, she said, adding, "Imran Khan respected the court and not the law."Imran Khan should stop considering himself above the court and the law and face the law like a common citizen, Sherry Rehman said.

