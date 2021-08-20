UrduPoint.com

Better Grooming Can Be Helpful To Avoid Unpleasant Incidents: Maleeka Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Better grooming can be helpful to avoid unpleasant incidents: Maleeka Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari Friday said that we as a nation have to work hard to curb unethical acts in our society with unity.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that it was the responsibility of nation to built personality of every child with a polite manner so unpleasant incidents could be avoided in the society.

She urged all political parities to avoid slang language during Parliament sessions so that a precedent could be set up for upcoming generations.

Maleeka said, a stern action would be taken against those who were involved in the Greater Iqbal Park incident and police were also tracing people to get them arrested, she added.

Related Topics

Police Parliament All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening P ..

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening Political Advisers on Ukraine N ..

20 minutes ago
 EU Donates $47.9Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Latin Ame ..

EU Donates $47.9Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Latin America, Middle East, Asia, Carib ..

20 minutes ago
 Chinese engineer was injured, two children were ki ..

Chinese engineer was injured, two children were killed in Gwadar terror attack

20 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From T ..

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From Those Fleeing Afghanistan

48 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 others: CM Sindh

48 minutes ago
 Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedo ..

Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedom fears

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.