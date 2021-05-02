Better half of Syed Ibn I Ali laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Wife of retired chief justice Syed Ibn e Ali has breathed her last and her funeral prayer was offered in Ustrazai Payan at 2: p.m. today.

Moreover, nephew of ex-president Kohat Press Munawar Orakzai has breathed his last, his funeral prayer will be offered at 3: p.m. in Shnawari area of Naryab situated in Hangu district.