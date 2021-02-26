UrduPoint.com
Better Mechanism Needed To Control Milk Prices: President DCFA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Better mechanism needed to control milk prices: President DCFA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Milk is being sold at higher price despite that Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producer mainly because of lack of an effective policy and regulatory system and absence of encouragement to dairy farming along with sale of meat of baby cows and buffaloes, and increase in the prices of 22 items of cattle feed.

This was mentioned by President, Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association, Shakir Gujar while speaking at the media studio of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University here, said MAJU release on Friday.

He said the increase in milk prices was against the wishes of the people and serious steps were needed to curb the continuous rise in its prices. There was a big difference between government prices and the price of milk sold at dairy shops.

He pointed out that in a meeting held at the Commissioner's office in Karachi two years back it was decided to set up a committee to monitor milk production and its prices with mandate to review its cost and prices after every four months. However, he added, not a single meeting of this committee was held till date.

The chief ministers of the four provinces should take steps to encourage dairy farming and increase milk production in their provinces but they did not have a team to do so, he maintained.

Shakir Gujjar said the Dairy Farmers Association had been insisting for long time that the issue of production cost of milk should be decided and for this it was necessary to entrust the price of milk to a market committee by ensuring the participation of all stakeholders.

He said that steps should be taken to increase milk production to curb the rise in milk prices, including setting up a cattle colony in every city of the country. Besides, he said, there should be a concrete plan to encourage dairy farming. Also, there should be ban on the slaughter of baby mammals. This trend of slaughtering tens of thousands of animals every year in the country should be discouraged. There should be complete ban on meat export.

He urged universities to design courses for the promotion of entrepreneurship in which the business could be expanded to the global level through value addition of dairy farm products.

