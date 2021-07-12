UrduPoint.com
Better Pak-Iran Relations Are An Important Need Of The Hour And Must Play A Special Role In Promoting Bilateral Trade. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 12:59 PM

Better Pak-Iran relations are an important need of the hour and must play a special role in promoting bilateral trade. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Pak-Iran culture has very similar and long-standing friendly relations. Hassan Noorian Consul General of Iran Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th July, 2021) ) Deputy Secretary Information of PML-Q Khawaja Rameez Hassan while meeting with Iranian Consul General in Karachi Hassan Noorian said that Pakistan wants better relations with friendly neighbors.

He said that good relations with Iran are an important need of the hour and a special role must be played in promoting bilateral trade. Talking on the occasion, the Consul General said that Pak-Iran culture has very similar and long-standing friendly relations.

More Stories From Pakistan

