Better roads network pivotal for prosperity: Sindh Minister for Works & Services

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi has said that better communication network is pivotal for prosperity of the area and construction of roads has a positive impact on the economy.

He said this while inspecting the construction work of Larkana-Naudero Road, Additional Carriageway and improvement of 4 different roads.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the construction of Larkana-Naudero Road Additional Carriageway would further facilitate the access of local residents to the Super Highway.

The Provincial Minister for Works and Services further said that from Bab-e-Shahnawaz Bhutto Road to Jag Chowk, from Naudero House Main Gate Road to PanjoDero Chowk through sports Stadium, from Rangers check Post Road to Dodo Khan Pump through Gharibabad Naudero and from Larkana-Naudero Road to Hassan Wahan Road.

He said that the residents of the area will also benefit from the improvement of roads.

He informed that most of the 299 projects under the Highways Sector of the Works and Services Department would be completed soon.

The provincial minister directed the superintending engineer to construct the project keeping in view the international standards.

He warned the officials of the works and services, he would not tolerate negligence in ongoing work on development projects.

Briefing the Minister on the occasion, Superintendent Engineer Aziz Siddiqui said that construction of Additional Carriageway and improvement of 4 various roads would result in construction / improvement of a total of 18.82 km of roads. Concerned officers were also present on the occasion.