UrduPoint.com

Better Roads Network Pivotal For Prosperity: Sindh Minister For Works & Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:38 PM

Better roads network pivotal for prosperity: Sindh Minister for Works & Services

Sindh Minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi has said that better communication network is pivotal for prosperity of the area and construction of roads has a positive impact on the economy

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi has said that better communication network is pivotal for prosperity of the area and construction of roads has a positive impact on the economy.

He said this while inspecting the construction work of Larkana-Naudero Road, Additional Carriageway and improvement of 4 different roads.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the construction of Larkana-Naudero Road Additional Carriageway would further facilitate the access of local residents to the Super Highway.

The Provincial Minister for Works and Services further said that from Bab-e-Shahnawaz Bhutto Road to Jag Chowk, from Naudero House Main Gate Road to PanjoDero Chowk through sports Stadium, from Rangers check Post Road to Dodo Khan Pump through Gharibabad Naudero and from Larkana-Naudero Road to Hassan Wahan Road.

He said that the residents of the area will also benefit from the improvement of roads.

He informed that most of the 299 projects under the Highways Sector of the Works and Services Department would be completed soon.

The provincial minister directed the superintending engineer to construct the project keeping in view the international standards.

He warned the officials of the works and services, he would not tolerate negligence in ongoing work on development projects.

Briefing the Minister on the occasion, Superintendent Engineer Aziz Siddiqui said that construction of Additional Carriageway and improvement of 4 various roads would result in construction / improvement of a total of 18.82 km of roads. Concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Sports Road Naudero Post From

Recent Stories

China submits new climate plan days before COP26 s ..

China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit

4 minutes ago
 We stand with Kashmiri brothers till Kashmir's fre ..

We stand with Kashmiri brothers till Kashmir's freedom: DC Awaran

4 minutes ago
 US Treasury Designates 2 Businessmen, One Lawmaker ..

US Treasury Designates 2 Businessmen, One Lawmaker for Undermining Rule of Law i ..

4 minutes ago
 Gas Spot Trading Market, Asian Demand Driving Up P ..

Gas Spot Trading Market, Asian Demand Driving Up Prices Rather Than Russia - Exp ..

10 minutes ago
 Muazur, Aqsa win Qirat & Naat competitions

Muazur, Aqsa win Qirat & Naat competitions

10 minutes ago
 Top 14 strugglers Toulon appoint Azema as coach

Top 14 strugglers Toulon appoint Azema as coach

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.