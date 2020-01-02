UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Better Service To Ailing Humanity Sole Focus Of Doctors' Community'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar has called upon all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to reaffirm their will to serve the patients with more zeal and fervor on the commencement of 2020.

He said that health is the basic right of every citizen, which is the LGH slogan for 2020.

In his message on Wednesday, he said that all these institutions like Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Allied Health Sciences School and Nursing College along-with Lahore General Hospital carry great responsibilities and every person related to these institutions should express dedication and commitment towards his designation.

Principal PGMI said that all those educated and trained from these institutions and working abroad are the ambassadors of Pakistan and their performance would be gauged in perspective of this training school or college.

He also asked the doctors to focus on the research activities in the field of medical so that the patients could be benefitted more and more and day by day they can avail better treatment in the hospitals.

He said, "Better service to the ailing humanity is the sole focus of the doctors' community and in the year 2020 we should work hard for upgrading the health system."

