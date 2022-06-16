UrduPoint.com

Better Services Delivery Important To Achieve Progress: Chief Commissioner RTPS

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) ::Chief Commissioner Right to Public Service (RTPS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saleem Khan has said that provision of every facility to the people was a challenging task for any government and gradual improvement and monitoring of services delivery was an important factor to achieve progress in all fields.

Presiding over a performance review meeting held under the aegis of Right to Public Service Commission KP here, at Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday, he said establishment of RTPS was a commendable step by the government that has also been accorded an independent status. With devolution of power, he said, the institution was yielding better results.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Battagram Ashfaq Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Battagram Ezaz Ullah, DPO Battagram Tariq Mehmood, AC Fazal Wahid and officers from revenue, health, education, forest, local government, Zakat, NADRA and passport departments.

The DMO, RTPS presented a detailed briefing to the meeting on performance and modus operandi of the Commission. He said the department was established in 2014 and various departments of services delivery were gradually included in it.

The Commission, the DMO said, with its people-oriented policies achieved its objective of providing timely services delivery to the public and added that a goal had been set to facilitate the people at their doorstep.

At the end, Chief Commissioner RTPS presented an award to Deputy Commissioner Battagram on provision of best services to the people.

