Better Traffic Management Possible Through Citizens' Cooperation; SP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:59 PM

Better traffic management possible through citizens' cooperation; SP

Enhanced Cooperation between police and public especially youth is crucial for effective policing and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will ensure steps for their participation to improve traffic affairs in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Enhanced Cooperation between police and public especially youth is crucial for effective policing and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will ensure steps for their participation to improve traffic affairs in the city.

It was stated by Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed during interaction with students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) who joined ITP on volunteer basis to assist their efforts towards safe road environment.

The volunteers along with ITP teams will brief the citizens about road safety tips at important and busy roads of the city.

The SP said "Young people are our real assets and their hard work and cooperation can ensure significant improvement in traffic related issues." Regarding performance of ITP, he said the force had succeeded in ensuring safe road environment in the city.

It is really great honor for ITP that its working policies were being replicated by the other law enforcement agencies and police department, he added.

He said that ITP were doing its best for safer road environment in Capital and had involved community in its affairs. The teams were visiting educational institutions and offices to create traffic sense and several students had joined ITP as traffic volunteers, he added.

Khalid said that such volunteers were brand ambassadors and complete safe road environment would be ensured in the city through such cooperation.

He hoped that such cooperation would bring positive results and remain continue in future.

On the occasion, staff of Red Crescent were also given certificates for their volunteer services with ITP.

It may be mention here that a special campaign of ITP is underway to promote awareness about traffic rules among citizens and students as well as staff of colleges and universities are assisting traffic personnel on volunteer basis in its initiative.

