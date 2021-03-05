Better transport facilities will be provided in Red Line project: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that after completion of Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System, the people of Karachi would have better transport facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that after completion of Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System, the people of Karachi would have better transport facilities.

Work on the project would be started soon and it will be completed within two years, the Administrator said this while presiding over a meeting to review measures for Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System here at KMC building.

The project's Chief Executive Officer Wasif Ijlal, Murtaza Bukhari, Ahmed Qidwani, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, Senior Director Culture, sports and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that after completion of Red Line Bus Rapid Transit, Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit and Green Line Bus Rapid Transit, the people of Karachi will have faster facility to commute.

He said that Red Line Bus Rapid Transit would be run from Malir to Numaish.

He directed to plant trees at other places as some trees lying in the route had to be removed.

Ahmed also passed directives for announcing alternate route plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic as the people may face difficulties due to the development works.

The Administrator said that legal builts lying in between the route would be compensated a resettled. He said that under Red Line Bus Rapid Transit, 25,000 trees would be planted as well as the drainage system would also be replaced.

CEO of the project, Wasif Ijlal apprised Ahmed about the project and sought Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's cooperation.

The Administrator assured fully cooperation for the project.