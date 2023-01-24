Better treatment of patients being ensured in Mayo Hospital: CEO

Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Professor Haroon Hamid on Tuesday said that better treatment of patients was being ensured in the hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Professor Haroon Hamid on Tuesday said that better treatment of patients was being ensured in the hospital.

In a statement issued here, he said that medicines were available in abundance for the treatment of patients in Mayo Hospital Lahore.

Anesthetic drugs were also available in large numbers, he added.

All operations of patients in the hospital were going on as usual, he said. A detailed review of the stock of medicines had also been done, he said and added that the stock of medicines for patients in Mayo Hospital was being monitored.