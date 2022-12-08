Better treatment of patients in public hospitals top priority: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that better treatment of patients in the government hospitals was the first priority.

She said this while chairing the 31st syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) held here.

She said that special attention was being paid to research in the medical universities of Punjab. The minister confirmed the decisions of the 30th Syndicate meeting. Cardiology department and university cadre posts were approved for the university while degree fees for postgraduate and undergraduate programs were also approved for the university on the recommendations of the finance and planning committee during the meeting.

Approving the hiring of tax consultants for the affiliated hospitals, it was also approved to upgrade the seat of assistant audit officer of the university. Approval was given to buy split/cabinet AC for mother and child block in the hospital.

During the syndicate meeting, it was approved to give honorarium to the officers and employees working in the mother and child block. In addition to approval for tendering the procurement of chemicals for DNA for 2023, the PTGD was also approved for tendering the procurement of kits for the year 2022-23.

Later, the minister visited the Thalassemia Center and Gynecology Ward at Gangaram Hospital and saw children suffering from Thalassemia.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal at the beginning of the meeting, paid tribute to the minister for building a state of the art mother and child block in Gangaram Hospital. The Additional Secretary Finance Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Shahida Farrukh, PRO Chancellor Professor Shamsa, MS of Affiliated Hospitals Dr. Hussain Jafri and members of the syndicate participated in the meeting.