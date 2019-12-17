UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Better Working Relationship Among Institutions Imperative For Taking Country Forward: Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:52 PM

Better working relationship among institutions imperative for taking country forward: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said better working relationship among institutions was imperative for taking the country forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said better working relationship among institutions was imperative for taking the country forward.

Any conflict or disarray in working relationship of the institutions was not in the interest of the country, she said while speaking in a private news channel programme.

Commenting on former president Pervez Musharraf's verdict, she said all the state institutions were working within the defined parameters and intervening or breaking the relationship could worsen the situation.

Zartaj Gul said those involved in corruption, money laundering or breaking the law should be given an exemplary punishment.

In reply to a question, she said the people's representatives in assemblies should be given due respect.

Related Topics

Corruption Pervez Musharraf Money All

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

26 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

26 minutes ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Traffic police challan 9579 vehicles

2 minutes ago

Arteta to travel with Man City for cup tie despite ..

2 minutes ago

114 power pilferers caught in Multan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.