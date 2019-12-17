Better working relationship among institutions imperative for taking country forward: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said better working relationship among institutions was imperative for taking the country forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said better working relationship among institutions was imperative for taking the country forward.

Any conflict or disarray in working relationship of the institutions was not in the interest of the country, she said while speaking in a private news channel programme.

Commenting on former president Pervez Musharraf's verdict, she said all the state institutions were working within the defined parameters and intervening or breaking the relationship could worsen the situation.

Zartaj Gul said those involved in corruption, money laundering or breaking the law should be given an exemplary punishment.

In reply to a question, she said the people's representatives in assemblies should be given due respect.