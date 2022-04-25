'Betterment in health sector a top priority': Commissioner Multan

Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed on Monday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) to review the basic health facilities

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed on Monday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) to review the basic health facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the incumbent government was utilising all possible resources for the betterment of health sector and steps were under way in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Suleman Khan Lodhi accompanied him during his visit and checked the facilities at different wards to review the status of patient care. "We are trying our best for the provision of heath services", DC Suleman said.

According to official sources, the Commissioner also said that the government was fully aware of the problems of masses and taking initiatives for revamping the healthcare system.

He inspected various sections and wards of the centre and instructed the officials to provide medicines free of charge to the patients as per government's orders. He further directed doctors and the paramedical staff to ensure their presence and treat patients with courtesy to avoid hurting their (patients) self-esteem.

Dr Irshad also examined the cleanliness of the health unit and spoke with the patients to inquire about the provisions and their condition.