UrduPoint.com

'Betterment In Health Sector A Top Priority': Commissioner Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 03:15 PM

'Betterment in health sector a top priority': Commissioner Multan

Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed on Monday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) to review the basic health facilities

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed on Monday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) to review the basic health facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the incumbent government was utilising all possible resources for the betterment of health sector and steps were under way in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Suleman Khan Lodhi accompanied him during his visit and checked the facilities at different wards to review the status of patient care. "We are trying our best for the provision of heath services", DC Suleman said.

According to official sources, the Commissioner also said that the government was fully aware of the problems of masses and taking initiatives for revamping the healthcare system.

He inspected various sections and wards of the centre and instructed the officials to provide medicines free of charge to the patients as per government's orders. He further directed doctors and the paramedical staff to ensure their presence and treat patients with courtesy to avoid hurting their (patients) self-esteem.

Dr Irshad also examined the cleanliness of the health unit and spoke with the patients to inquire about the provisions and their condition.

Related Topics

Multan Visit All Government Best

Recent Stories

3 women, 1 man stabbed to death in Southern London ..

3 women, 1 man stabbed to death in Southern London

5 minutes ago
 China to further tap consumption potential

China to further tap consumption potential

5 minutes ago
 Distt admin takes measures against child labour : ..

Distt admin takes measures against child labour : Tariq Salam

5 minutes ago
 AIOU provides last chance for admission in MA/MSc ..

AIOU provides last chance for admission in MA/MSc programs

5 minutes ago
 US believes Ukraine can beat Russia with 'right eq ..

US believes Ukraine can beat Russia with 'right equipment'

9 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in St ..

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Region

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.