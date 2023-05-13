Betting racket busted, 2 bookies held

Police have busted racket gambling online on cricket matches in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police station here on Saturday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Police have busted racket gambling online on cricket matches in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police station here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered Rs 29,500, 02 laptops, mobile phones and calculators from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Taimoor and Fahad who were playing online gambling on cricket match.

Morgah police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqqas Khan while congratulating Morgah Police said that gambling was the root of other social evils and actions against gamblers would be continued.