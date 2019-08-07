UrduPoint.com
Between 1987 And 2017, There Has Been A 27% Decline In The Proportion Of Pakistanis Who Think That Government Efforts Against Narcotics Should Be Increased

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:16 PM

Between 1987 and 2017, there has been a 27% decline in the proportion of Pakistanis who think that government efforts against narcotics should be increased

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 1987, i.e., 30 years ago, respondents were asked, “In your opinion, should the efforts of government against narcotics be increased or decreased?”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 1987, i.e., 30 years ago, respondents were asked, “In your opinion, should the efforts of government against narcotics be increased or decreased?” In response to this question, 86% said that efforts should be increased, 5% said they are doing what they need to, 4% said they should decrease, and 5% did not know or respond.

The question was asked again in 2017 to enable a comparison to be made across the years. In 2017, 59% said they should be increased, 31% said they are doing what they need to, and 10% said they should be decreased.

There has been a decrease of 27 percentage-points in the proportion of Pakistanis who think government efforts should be increased which aligns with the 26 percentage-points increase in the proportion of Pakistanis who think government is doing what it needs to.

This press release has been made as part of the Gallup Pakistan History Project which aims to release historical empirical polling data to wider audiences. The objective is to sustain and encourage empirical decision making in Pakistan.

