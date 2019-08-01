UrduPoint.com
Between 2001 And 2017 There Has Been A 14% Rise (rising From 20% To 34%) In The Proportion Of Pakistanis Who Would Prefer A Female Boss, Equal To The Proportion Of Pakistanis Who Would Prefer A Male Boss

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 01:39 PM

Between 2001 and 2017 there has been a 14% rise (rising from 20% to 34%) in the proportion of Pakistanis who would prefer a female boss, equal to the proportion of Pakistanis who would prefer a male boss

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in 2001, respondents were asked, “Suppose you work somewhere and you are given a chance to choose your boss

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in 2001, respondents were asked, “Suppose you work somewhere and you are given a chance to choose your boss; what would you want his/her gender to be?” In response to this question, 53% said they would want their boss to be male, 20% said they would want their boss to be female and 27% said it makes no difference.
Comparative Picture: The question was asked again in 2017 to enable a comparison to be made across the years.

In 2017, 34% said they would want their boss to be male, 34% said they would want their boss to be female and 32% said it makes no difference.


Overall, there has been an increase of 14 percentage points in the proportion of Pakistanis who would prefer a female boss, preference for female boss reached 40% in 2009 and has seen a decline since then, while there has been an overall 19 percentage-point decrease in the proportion of Pakistanis who would prefer a male boss.
This press release has been made as part of the Gallup Pakistan History Project which aims to release historical empirical polling data to wider audiences.

The objective is to sustain and encourage empirical decision making in Pakistan.

