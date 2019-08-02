Between 2001 and 2017 there has been a 23% decline in the proportion of Pakistanis who think that having children is most important for the fulfillment of one’s personality

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2001 i.e., 16 years ago, respondents were asked, “In your opinion, how important is it to have children for the fulfillment of one’s personality?”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2001 i.e., 16 years ago, respondents were asked, “In your opinion, how important is it to have children for the fulfillment of one’s personality?” In response to this question, 90% said it is most important, 8% said it is important to some extent and 2% said it is not at all important.

Comparative Picture: The question was asked again in 2017 to enable a comparison to be made across the years.

In 2017, 67% said it is most important, 28% said it is important to some extent and 5% said not at all important.



Overall, there has been a decrease of 23 percentage points in the proportion of Pakistanis who think having children is the most important for the fulfillment of one’s personality.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of 20 percentage points in the proportion of Pakistanis who think it is important to some extent for the fulfillment of one’s personality.

This press release has been made as part of the Gallup Pakistan History Project which aims to release historical empirical polling data to wider audiences.

The objective is to sustain and encourage empirical decision making in Pakistan.